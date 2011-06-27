  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 2001 Volvo V70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volvo V70 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 V70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,450
See V70 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,950
See V70 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,450
See V70 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG211820
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed automatic
full time 4WDnoyesno
viscous center differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg16/21 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/527.5 mi.296.0/388.5 mi.379.8/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.18.5 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG211820
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5900 rpm197 hp @ 5000 rpm197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves202020
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
traction controlnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesnoyes
cargo area lightnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Front head room39.3 in.38.9 in.39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55 in.55 in.55 in.
clothyesnoyes
vinyl/clothnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Rear head room38.9 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Length185.4 in.186.3 in.185.4 in.
Curb weight3368 lbs.3699 lbs.3368 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.no5.3 in.
Height58.7 in.61.5 in.58.7 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.8 in.108.5 in.
Width71 in.73.2 in.71 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Silver
  • Venetian Red
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moondust
  • Emerald Green
  • Cypress Green
  • Nautic Blue
  • Platinum Green
  • Black
  • Ash Gold
  • Venetian Red
  • White
  • Java Metallic
  • Polararctic Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Nautic Blue
  • Black
  • Ash Gold
  • Venetian Red
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moondust
  • Emerald Green
  • Nautic Blue
  • Platinum Green
  • Black
  • Ash Gold
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Beige Sand
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Taupe/Brown
  • Beige/Light Sand
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Beige Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
All season tiresyesyesyes
P195/65R H tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P215/65R H tiresnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Starting MSRP
$34,950
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V70 InventorySee V70 InventorySee V70 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volvo V70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles