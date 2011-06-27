Used 2001 Volvo V70 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,450
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed automatic
|full time 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|viscous center differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|400.9/527.5 mi.
|296.0/388.5 mi.
|379.8/527.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 5900 rpm
|197 hp @ 5000 rpm
|197 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Valves
|20
|20
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|traction control
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo area light
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|38.9 in.
|39.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55 in.
|55 in.
|55 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|vinyl/cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|185.4 in.
|186.3 in.
|185.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3368 lbs.
|3699 lbs.
|3368 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|no
|5.3 in.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|61.5 in.
|58.7 in.
|Wheel base
|108.5 in.
|108.8 in.
|108.5 in.
|Width
|71 in.
|73.2 in.
|71 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P195/65R H tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P215/65R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/55R H tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
