Used 2000 Volvo V70 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|18
|22
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|286.4/393.8 mi.
|340.1/465.4 mi.
|304.3/429.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.9 gal.
|17.9 gal.
|17.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|22
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5700 rpm
|168 hp @ 6100 rpm
|190 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|33.5 ft.
|33.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|39.1 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|38.0 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70 cu.ft.
|70 cu.ft.
|70 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.9 in.
|185.9 in.
|186.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3433 lbs.
|3287 lbs.
|3402 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.2 cu.ft.
|37.2 cu.ft.
|37.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
