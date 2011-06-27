  1. Home
Used 2000 Volvo V70 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 V70
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG182220
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg19/26 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.4/393.8 mi.340.1/465.4 mi.304.3/429.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.17.9 gal.17.9 gal.
Combined MPG182220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5700 rpm168 hp @ 6100 rpm190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.39.1 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.38.0 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.70 cu.ft.70 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.186.2 in.
Curb weight3433 lbs.3287 lbs.3402 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.37.2 cu.ft.37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Green Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Taupe
  • Gray
  • Graphite
  • Light Taupe/Taupe
  • Light Taupe/Taupe
  • Light Beige
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
