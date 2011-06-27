Used 1999 Volvo V70 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG211919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.1/465.4 mi.286.4/411.7 mi.286.4/411.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.17.9 gal.17.9 gal.
Combined MPG211919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6100 rpm246 hp @ 5400 rpm190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.185.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Curb weight3259 lbs.3433 lbs.3754 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.37.2 cu.ft.37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.4.4 in.5.4 in.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Ivory
  • Light Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Ivory
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Light Taupe
  • Ivory
See V70 InventorySee V70 InventorySee V70 Inventory

