  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 1998 Volvo V70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Volvo V70 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 V70
Overview
See V70 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3259 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Black
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See V70 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Volvo V70 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles