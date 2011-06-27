  1. Home
Used 1998 Volvo V70 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 V70
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG212119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm243 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6100 rpm168 hp @ 6100 rpm236 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.no34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.no38.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.no41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.no55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.no57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.no37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.no55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.no35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.no56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.no67 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.185.9 in.
Curb weight3259 lbs.3259 lbs.3371 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.no37.1 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Black
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
