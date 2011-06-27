Used 1998 Volvo V70 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/27 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/499.5 mi.
|314.5/499.5 mi.
|314.5/425.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|243 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6100 rpm
|168 hp @ 6100 rpm
|236 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|no
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|no
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|no
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|no
|55.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|no
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|no
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|no
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|no
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|no
|56.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67 cu.ft.
|no
|67 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.9 in.
|185.9 in.
|185.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3259 lbs.
|3259 lbs.
|3371 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.1 cu.ft.
|no
|37.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
