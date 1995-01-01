Skip to main content
2023 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered Specs & Features

More about the 2023 V60
Starting MSRP
$70,550
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque523 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Length188.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity50.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Curb weight4,490 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight5,575 lbs.
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Silver Dawn Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/cloth
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Premium leather/clothyes
Sport front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
1460 watts stereo outputyes
15 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
235/40R W tiresyes
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Protection Package Premier +$720
Protection Package +$370
Luggage Cover +$330
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$155
Load Bars +$365
Power Operated Tailgate +$200
