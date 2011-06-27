  1. Home
2021 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum Features & Specs

More about the 2021 V60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/540.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Protection Package Premieryes
Premium Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
Polestaryes
Climate Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,950
220 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,950
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Air Quality w/Advanced Air Cleaneryes
Eyeglass Holderyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Protective Grille Steelyes
Stainless Steel Bumper Coveryes
Exterior Styling Kityes
Load Barsyes
Diffuser w/End Pipesyes
19" Momentum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Maximum cargo capacity50.9 cu.ft.
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3813 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Exterior Colors
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Fusion Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Maroon Brown, leather
  • Blond City Weave, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blonde, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

