2020 Volvo V60 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Volvo V60

T5 Momentum

T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who purchase select models may qualify for additional incentives. See dealer for full details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who purchase select models may qualify for additional incentives. See dealer for full details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Volvo Car Financial Services.

    0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%2408/01/202009/01/2020
    0%3608/01/202009/01/2020
    0%4808/01/202009/01/2020
    0%6008/01/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
