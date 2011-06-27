  1. Home
Used 2016 Volvo V60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2016 V60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.6/551.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Platinumyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
650 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.8 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Power Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
