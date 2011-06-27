  1. Home
Used 2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)445.0/516.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
18" Skadia Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.8 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Beechwood/Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/50R17 99V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
