  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60
  4. Used 2016 Volvo V60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Volvo V60 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 V60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,100
See V60 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$49,200
See V60 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG3721
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/29 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)445.0/516.2 mi.320.4/480.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.17.8 gal.
Combined MPG3721
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm354 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm325 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves1624
direct injectionyesno
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyes
emergency braking preparationnoyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemnoyes
adaptive headlightsnoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Premieryesno
Climate Packageyesyes
Technology Packageyesno
19" Sport Packageyesno
Convenience Packageyesno
Platinumnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
8 total speakersyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
video monitoryesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
DVD playeryesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyes
650 watts stereo outputnoyes
12 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesno
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyes
electric power steeringnoyes
rear view cameranoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
hands-free entrynoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesyes
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.
clothyesno
premium leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
18" Skadia Alloy Wheelsyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Length182.5 in.182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3527 lbs.3790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.8 cu.ft.43.8 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Power Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Beechwood/Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
215/50R17 99V tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
235/40R19 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V60 InventorySee V60 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Volvo V60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles