Used 2015 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.2/498.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Torque354 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Platinumyes
Climate Packageyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,400
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,400
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Accessory Prep Cable for Rear Park Camerayes
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Integrated Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Tempa Spare (Under Floor Solution)yes
19" Ixion Wheel w/Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Maximum cargo capacity43.8 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3790 lbs.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Exterior Colors
  • Rebel Blue
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Passion Red
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,400
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
