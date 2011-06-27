Used 2015 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.2/498.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Torque
|354 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|325 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Platinum
|yes
|Climate Package
|yes
|Sport Pedals
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|8 total speakers
|yes
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seats
|yes
|Accessory Prep Cable for Rear Park Camera
|yes
|Harmon Kardon Premium Sound
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Integrated Navigation
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|fixed with storage center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Tempa Spare (Under Floor Solution)
|yes
|19" Ixion Wheel w/Summer Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Maximum cargo capacity
|43.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3300 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3790 lbs.
|Height
|58.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.3 in.
|Width
|73.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/45R W tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,400
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
