Used 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 V60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.0/516.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves20
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premieryes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Platinumyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Sport Seats w/Charcoal Headlineryes
Connected Touch w/Navigationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Connected Touch w/o Navigationyes
Integrated Navigationyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Styling Kit - Terra Bronzeyes
Exterior Styling Kit - Silveryes
Tempa Spare (Under Floor Solution)yes
Exterior Styling Kit - Iron Stoneyes
Measurements
Front track62.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity43.8 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3602 lbs.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Power Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Beechwood/Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 99V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
