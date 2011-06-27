  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Cross Country Pro Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,100
satellite radio satellite radioyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Charcoal Headlineryes
Harman Kardon Premium Audioyes
Heated Steering Wheel & Rear Seatsyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,100
19" 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Maximum cargo capacity50.9 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height59.0 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Exterior Colors
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Amber, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blond, leather
  • Blond City Weave Textile, premium leather
  • Maroon Brown, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
  • Blond, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,100
215/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

