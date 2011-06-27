Estimated values
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,303
|$23,058
|$26,185
|Clean
|$19,805
|$22,485
|$25,521
|Average
|$18,810
|$21,339
|$24,193
|Rough
|$17,815
|$20,194
|$22,866
Estimated values
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,945
|$24,924
|$28,303
|Clean
|$21,407
|$24,305
|$27,586
|Average
|$20,332
|$23,067
|$26,151
|Rough
|$19,256
|$21,828
|$24,716