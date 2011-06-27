  1. Home
Used 2011 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2011 V50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Climate Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,850
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,850
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Keyless Driveyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,850
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,850
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyes
18" Midir Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3524 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length178.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Exterior Colors
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black/Creme, leather/leatherette
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,850
inside mounted spare tireyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles