Used 2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2010 V50
Overview
$33,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$33,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.0/392.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$33,050
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
$33,050
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$33,050
Preferred Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,050
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,050
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$33,050
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$33,050
Dual Rear Integrated Child Booster Seatsyes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Off Black Leather Seating Surfacesyes
Navigation System w/Real Time Trafficyes
Instrumentation
$33,050
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$33,050
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
$33,050
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$33,050
Metallic Paintyes
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightsyes
Measurements
$33,050
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3524 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length178.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
$33,050
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black/Creme, leather/leatherette
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$33,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 93V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,050
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
