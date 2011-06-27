  1. Home
Used 2009 Volvo V50 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 V50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG2421
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
mechanical center differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/31 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/492.9 mi.286.2/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG2421
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.34.9 ft.
Valves2020
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelnoyes
Climate controlnoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
clothyesno
leather/leatherettenoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.62.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3321 lbs.3570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.32 cd.
Length178.0 in.178.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Height57.4 in.58 in.
EPA interior volume125 cu.ft.125 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Quartz, leather
  • Dalaro Quartz, cloth
  • Dalaro Off Black, cloth
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black/Creme, premium leather/cloth
  • Off Black/Creme, suede
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyesno
17 x 7 in. wheelsyesyes
205/50R17 tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
All season tiresnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
