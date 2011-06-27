  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V40
  4. Used 2004 Volvo V40
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Volvo V40 LSE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 V40
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,845
See V40 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,845
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,845
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,845
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,845
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length178 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume122 cu.ft.
Wheel base101 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Exterior Colors
  • Virtual Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,845
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V40 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Volvo V40 LSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles