Used 2003 Volvo V40 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fine used car gordon , 06/27/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We purchased this in 2009 with 38,000 miles on it. Have put 2 2,000 mile trips on it and averaged 39 mpg. Around town it gets around 22 mpg. Car has plenty of zip and handles well. Both my wife and I find the seats comfortable. The lumbar support helps. A/C blows cold and have had no work other than regular maintenance done on it. Would recommend as used car.

Why Europeans tend to get it right Adam Lausch , 05/21/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I must say that this is truly a unique car. I've rated it as unbiased as tough as I can. I simply love to drive it, and I've owned some pretty nice vehicles. I think one of its major downfalls is that Volvo didn't offer a manual transmission, that would be a blast. I love the V50s, but we were able to find a very nice V40 with low miles for $6K. I couldn't pass it up. So far I've have the check engine light come on once, and I think the ignition timing may have been off a bit. So I changed out a set of new high-performance plugs, and it's running superbly. Good performance, not great. It's so comfortable as well. Why buy a SUV for a small family when there are fun and economic wagons like this

Everything I imagined it would be! Allison , 10/12/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2003 V-40 about a month ago and I am VERY HAPPY with everything about it! The interior is well- designed, spacious, and fits like a glove. The exterior is classy and very cool. Plus- add the eurorails & fog lights and you get one sporty ride. A little bit slow to start off with- but once it passes the 30 MPH mark- you are flyin'! So far- so good!

Great car. Would like more room. DBK , 01/24/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I really love this car. It handles beautifully. The safety components (that are standard on all Volvos are very rare on other cars. Great heating/ac system and thermostat. Had some problems with the back latch. Other than that, the car has been reliable and very enjoyable to drive.