Volvo Car USA is pleased to announce the expansion of Private Targeted Offers (PTO). We have extended the Affinity Offer to more groups including US Military, PenFed Credit Union Members, Medical Professionals, Teacher and others. US Military Affinity Bonus exclusively for active-duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, and Veterans within 3 years of discharge date. First Responders Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible First Responder Association. Medical Professional Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible Medical Team. Teachers Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible Teachers Association.