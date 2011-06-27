  1. Home
2021 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Features & Specs

Overview
$60,050
$60,050
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$60,050
$60,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$60,050
$60,050
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$60,050
$60,050
Torque472 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$60,050
$60,050
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$60,050
$60,050
Protection Package Premieryes
Climate Packageyes
Lounge Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$60,050
$60,050
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
Comfort & Convenience
$60,050
$60,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$60,050
$60,050
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$60,050
$60,050
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Eyeglass Holderyes
Instrumentation
$60,050
$60,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$60,050
$60,050
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
$60,050
$60,050
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$60,050
$60,050
20" x 8.5" 8-Spoke Silver Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Load Barsyes
Mud Flapsyes
Measurements
$60,050
$60,050
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight4673 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
$60,050
$60,050
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$60,050
$60,050
255/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$60,050
$60,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$60,050
$60,050
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

