  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S90
  4. 2020 Volvo S90
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Volvo S90 T6 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2020 S90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo S90
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,650
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,650
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,650
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheelyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,650
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,650
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leather/clothyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,650
20" 5-Double Spoke Matte Black Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Length200.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,650
235/50R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Volvo S90 T6 R-Design info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars