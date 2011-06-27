2019 Volvo S90 Sedan Consumer Reviews
It’s a BIG and Plush vehicle. Review +1 year
I generally favor sportier cars, but now I am driving a Volvo S90 T5 which I got at a lease price that I could not refuse! [Actually less per month that my former Infiniti Q50.] So I will say I got a lot of bang for the buck. This is a luxury car that one would not mind being chauffeured in. The rear passenger area is HUGE and comfortable. I can finally sit in front passenger seat and not even have to think about adjusting the seat for rear passages leg room. The Driver’s seat is very pleasant for sitting and was designed by a Orthopedist. The package came with a Blonde (white) interior which (needs occasional cleaning), is wonderful and elegant. I would say it is the most nicely appointed car I ever owned. (And I have and had several MB and BMWs). The Tech is amazing! Though sometimes touch screen is a bit overwhelming. The great thing is that you can put the car on Auto Assist Pilot, play with it without worrying about hitting anything on the road. (PS I do not support being a distractive driver, but this practically eliminates it under the right conditions. Always be alert). The Auto Assist Pilot is from the future. It is not quite at Tesla level, but does much to keep you very safe while also removing the the tedium of Stop and Go traffic. Driving is now an ‘AHHH”. (My insurance rates actually went down when ordering this car.). It is a wonderfully solid vehicle. I will lend this Car to anyone of my family and know they will be safe in it. Gotta love that Swedish engineering. The trade off is the sporty feel of performance. The Volvo is powerful for a 4 cylinder, and I get 25.5 mpg. (Again better than my past Infinity). 0-60 is quite good for a car this size, but you do lose the ‘feel’ of lungeing acceleration. (But you can use electronic options). It is a great luxury (family) car before it is a sports car. The ride is firm as you ‘float’ over the road. It’s very nice and quiet. Long trips are a pleasure. All in all, it is a car to enjoy the ride in. If you can get great deal on this extremely plush car, don’t hesitate. (P.S. also drove the Volvo S60 for the while. The ride and feel of the S90 is much better). {A buying note: Volvo pricing is company set and it is difficult to negotiate a lower price When visiting other dealers. There is not much wiggle room so choose the dealership with the best service.} 1 Year Later - still the most comfortable car I ever owned. A pleasure to take a ride in for long road trips. Pros: Orthopedically Seats 5 w/ enough backseat legroom to play football in. No more squishing upfront seat to allow backseat room. Trunk is large doesn’t seem to be. I guess it is the awkward design. Low but deep. I Love how in winter seats & steering wheel heat up to settings automatically when temp is below 40 degrees. 3 individual temp settings (not even my son’s Tesla S has that.). The Swedes made it solid and sure foot in harsh weather. It is my go-to car in snow and slush. Much better handling than my wife’s Mercedes C Class (which isn’t bad). This car is tank-like sturdy. An idiot SUV driver already backed into my rear fender in a parking lot, and l had no major damage. Have no doubt it will do a great job protecting passengers and family in a crash. (HF). Con: I still find the screen controls cumbersome and confusing. The car has only driver 1 USB, so had to plug in a hub to use both phone and SD music card (no biggie). I have found that the autopilot is not perfect. It will veer of the road (not follow the road lines in certain situations, [with steep curves in road at higher speeds) so keep you hands on the wheel and pay some attention, [so NO napping!], but it is still a great feature 90% of the time.. But Is still a pleasure to take the stress out of everyday driving. Still love this car as the next evolution in driving.
