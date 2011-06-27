  1. Home
Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription Features & Specs

More about the 2018 S90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Luxury Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
330 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Charcoal Headlineryes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Graphical Head-Up Displayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Silver Diamond Cutyes
Measurements
Length200.1 in.
Curb weight4135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mussel Blue Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Maple Brown Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amber, premium leather
  • Maroon Brown, premium leather
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
