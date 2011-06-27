Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
LED headlampyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Vision Packageyes
Momentum Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
330 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Charcoal Headlineryes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound w/CD Playeryes
Leather Steering Wheel w/Wood Inlayyes
Graphical Head-Up Displayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" 5-Triple Spoke Alloy Wheels in Tech Matte Black Diamond Cutyes
Measurements
Length195.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4600 lbs.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Mussel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond w/Charcoal Carpeting, leather
  • Blond w/Blond Carpeting, leather
  • Amber, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
