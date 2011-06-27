Used 1997 Volvo S90 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Frost Green Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Autumn Gold Pearl
  • White
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Polar White Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Classic Green
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Silver Metallic
