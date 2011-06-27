Used 1997 Volvo S90 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|199 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|191.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3300 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3461 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.2 in.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|Wheel base
|109.1 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the S90
Related Used 1997 Volvo S90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90