Used 2012 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

S80 Volvo with brawn, but less brain. Stephen , 01/31/2017 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Performance and general interior and exterior styling are good. The seats are very comfortable, and fuel economy is reasonable for this class of car. For some odd reason you have to pull twice on the door handle to get the door to open. The first pull to unlock, and the second to actually open the door. Adaptive cruise control is my favorite tech feature, although if you come to a complete stop it disengages after a couple of seconds. Being a tech nut, my experience with the infotainment system, including navigation, has been a huge let down. Few road labels on moving map. Inputs not intuitive. No touch screen, so controls are clunky. Menus for settings etc, were hard even for the sales reps and service people to figure out. Voice commands are slow and plodding. After fresh navigation update the new database installed still had incorrect information on road accessibility. Even major freeway intersections were incorrectly configured on the map. Now get this, navigation updates have to be done with car running, and at a stop, and it takes several hours to do it, seriously. Also, if you turn off your engine and want to listen to music the car’s infotainment system will turn off after a few minutes, even though the energy required to listen to music is relatively small. Smart phone connectivity is unreliable. So for a car that claims to be tech savvy by those that represent it, I was very disappointed to find out how backward the infotainment system actually is. Which is a shame seeing as how the rest of the car is pretty good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

S80 2012 s80gal , 10/17/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My S80 is a wonderful car to drive. It handles nicely and surprisingly gets good gas mileage. The S80 has a quick acceleration. The braking system is nice on dry or wet pavement. Report Abuse

Volvo owner since 1968 Robert K Mitchiner , 07/29/2017 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Externally the car looks smaller than our 2005 S80 that we owned before, however the interior feels larger. Front seats are very comfortable and supportive. T6 engine is very strong and smooth. The design has been proven over the years. Gets great gas mileage on the highway around 20 mpg in town. Suspension is a little stiff as is typical in all Volvos . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Newer Is Not Better. CBatt , 12/01/2016 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 4 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my fifth Volvo and third S80. Over the years the quality of the materials has deteriorated. In my opinion the best of the S80 cars was the 2004 2.5t AWD. After a few years the SIMULATED metal and wood on the shifting console has started to come off and bubble. On uneven surfaces the car is difficult to maintain a straight line. The steering also pulses when making turns. Overall I like the ride an comfort but if this is what the future holds for Volvo it will be my last one. Report Abuse