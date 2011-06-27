  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2010 Volvo S80
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 S80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,950
See S80 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Climate Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Dynamic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,950
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Personal Car Communicator (PCC)yes
Dual Screen Rear Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Front & Rear Park Assistyes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Refrigerator & Two Crystal Glassesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,950
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,950
17" Canicula Alloy Wheelsyes
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyes
White Pearlescent Paintyes
Metallic Paintyes
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight4053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height58.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Seville Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, premium leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Anthracite Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/40R18 97V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S80 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles