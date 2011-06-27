  1. Home
Used 2010 Volvo S80 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 S80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG211918
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg16/24 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.296.0/444.0 mi.277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG211918
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm325 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.0 l4.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm281 hp @ 5600 rpm311 hp @ 5950 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves242432
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnonoyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Executive Packageyesyesno
Technology Packageyesyesyes
Multimedia Packageyesyesno
Dynamic Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
8 total speakersyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
650 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Dynaudio premium brand speakersnonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
12 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
alloy and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
speed-proportional power steeringnonoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Personal Car Communicator (PCC)yesyesno
Dual Screen Rear Entertainment System (RSE)yesyesyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Front & Rear Park Assistyesyesno
Portable Navigation Systemyesyesyes
Refrigerator & Two Crystal Glassesyesyesyes
Navigation Systemnonoyes
VOLVO Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)nonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesno
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
premium leathernonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
massagingnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
White Pearlescent Paintyesyesyes
Metallic Paintyesyesyes
Power Glass Moonroofyesnono
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintyesyesyes
18" Fortuna Diamond-Cut Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyesnono
17" Canicula Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Front track62.1 in.nono
Length191.0 in.191.0 in.191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Curb weight3761 lbs.4053 lbs.4142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.0.29 cd.0.29 cd.
Height58.8 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.6 cu.ft.112.6 cu.ft.112.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.6 in.111.6 in.111.6 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.nono
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Seville Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Seville Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Seville Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, premium leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Anthracite Black, premium leather
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, premium leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Anthracite Black, premium leather
  • Sandstone Beige, premium leather
  • Anthracite Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
225/50R17 98V tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P245/40R18 97V tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Starting MSRP
$50,950
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
