Used 2010 Volvo S80 Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|16/24 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|296.0/444.0 mi.
|277.5/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|3.0 l
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 6200 rpm
|281 hp @ 5600 rpm
|311 hp @ 5950 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Executive Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dynamic Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|650 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|Dynaudio premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|no
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|no
|yes
|12 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Personal Car Communicator (PCC)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual Screen Rear Entertainment System (RSE)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front & Rear Park Assist
|yes
|yes
|no
|Portable Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Refrigerator & Two Crystal Glasses
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Navigation System
|no
|no
|yes
|VOLVO Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|premium leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|massaging
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|White Pearlescent Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Glass Moonroof
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" Fortuna Diamond-Cut Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|17" Canicula Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Light
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Front track
|62.1 in.
|no
|no
|Length
|191.0 in.
|191.0 in.
|191.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3300 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3761 lbs.
|4053 lbs.
|4142 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|0.29 cd.
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.6 cu.ft.
|112.6 cu.ft.
|112.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|111.6 in.
|111.6 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|Rear track
|62.0 in.
|no
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|225/50R17 98V tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P245/40R18 97V tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
