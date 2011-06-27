  1. Home
Used 2009 Volvo S80 V8 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 S80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 5950 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,850
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,850
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,850
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,850
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
massagingyes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Front track62.1 in.
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3307 lbs.
Curb weight4100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height58.8 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Exterior Colors
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • White Pearlescent
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,850
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/40R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
