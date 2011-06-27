Used 2009 Volvo S80 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG201818
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg15/23 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.277.5/425.5 mi.277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG201818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm325 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l2.9 l4.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm281 hp @ 5600 rpm311 hp @ 5950 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.40 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves242432
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
8 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
interior active charcoal air filternonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesno
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
premium leathernonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
massagingnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Front track62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Length191.0 in.191.0 in.191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3307 lbs.3307 lbs.3307 lbs.
Curb weight3825 lbs.4409 lbs.4100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height58.8 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.111.6 in.111.6 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White Pearlescent
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • White Pearlescent
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Sandstone, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Sandstone, leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
225/50R V tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
245/40R V tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
