Used 2007 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2nd Update: Sold car with 182k on odometer. Every repair done on the car us listed below. Went to a Honda Odyssey for the space, but the S80 was an incredibly reliable car for nearly 200k miles. Update: currently have over 160k miles. Only repairs have been a steering sensor at 110k miles and A/C components at 150k miles. For 11 years and 160k, I don’t have a single bad thing to say about it. No problems after 135k. Rock solid car. Originally bought it for the seats because of a bad back. Reliability has been superb and fuel economy better than EPA ratings. Seats and leather are world class, and the ergonomic interior is nice. I've come to love the fuselage-like look and design of the floating center stack console. There are trade offs with everything, though. The ride is stiff. If you like the ride of a Honda Accord or the BMW 5 series, you'll like the S80. I'm in my car an average of four to five hours a day, and those aren't pleasant rides for road warriors. That said, I'd buy it all over again. The comfy seats make up for the poor ride quality and the factory Dynaudio premium sound system is amazing. I'm even happier with my car today than I was five years ago.

Clayton Barnes , 04/09/2017 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I purchased my S80 from the local dealer, it was traded in on a S90. 9 years old, 39000 miles, near as I can tell it never spent a night outside. The butter soft leather seats are heated, the cab is library quiet. A handy pass through from the trunk makes the car practical for the occasional trip to the hardware store or more frequent trip to the ski hill. I've enjoyed one winter, a winter where my hometown of Billings ranked #4 in the nation for snowfall. The car never faltered, even plowing through seemingly endless series of rutted city streets and making it through the graveled country roads I often travel to see clients. Now, this 2007 model does not have the now ubiqtuous center stack of video screens and endlessly distracting electronic gew gaws. The six disk cd changer, superb audio system, and the ability to tie in a ipod or other gadget is wonderful, it is also set up for satellite radio, but I haven't activated it. Being a child of the 70's and 80's, I enjoy everything from ZZ Top to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, all of which are perfectly enjoyable either in the car or, cranked, two blocks away. With no distortion whatsoever. The dash is clean, laid out very well for the driver, the materials, fit and finish are excellent. The interior lines are best described as understated elegance. Roadmanners are superb, the twin turbo, 300 hp straight six is a delight to drive. One arrives at 100 in no time at all, I have no idea what the top speed is. I do know it is awful fun to pass those long trucks on two lane roads, far more than it was in the Ford Freestyle this car replaced. Long drives melt away at a delightful clip, 80 is legal in Montana on most Interstates, 85 in good weather doesn't even get you a blink from the local Highway Patrol. The sunroof is a welcome option. In short, this is by far the nicest vehicle I've ever owned, and the purchase price of a mere $14k (Volvo's suffer from undeserved depreciation) was the icing on the cake. I only drive around 15k or so miles per year, so this car should last me, assuming I don't manage to merge with a wayward deer, many years to come. If you are fortunate to come across such a vehicle, drive it. Have it checked out. Assuming it checks out well, treat yourself to a super sweet ride. 10/18/2018: Update: This car is still super sweet, due to some family challenges I have been driving a Ford E150 conversion van much more than the Volvo (only 6k miles since the original review), which makes the switch oh so much nicer. Only problem has been a glitchy electrical connection on the drivers side door that affects the Blind Spot Indication System and the controls for the windows. I'll get it fixed when it goes in for the oil change in a month or so. I've had service work done at the Volvo dealer, so far no horror stories with respect to cost, they have been fast, efficient, clean up the car, and deliver it back. My opinion remains the same, this is a fantastic vehicle, if one gets the opportunity to own one at a fair price, assuming it checks out ok, buy it.