Used 2006 Volvo S80 2.5T Features & Specs

More about the 2006 S80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,360
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity39.8 cu.ft.
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3691 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Taupe/Light Taupe, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
