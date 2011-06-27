  1. Home
Used 2003 Volvo S80 T6 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,935
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,935
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,935
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,935
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,935
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,935
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity39.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3653 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Light Taupe
  • Light Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,935
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,935
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,935
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
