Estimated values
2002 Volvo S80 2.9 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,188
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,948
|$2,392
|Average
|$849
|$1,467
|$1,801
|Rough
|$564
|$986
|$1,209
Estimated values
2002 Volvo S80 T6 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,360
|$4,140
|Clean
|$1,717
|$2,990
|$3,685
|Average
|$1,285
|$2,252
|$2,774
|Rough
|$853
|$1,514
|$1,863
Estimated values
2002 Volvo S80 T6 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,371
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,356
|$2,110
|$2,523
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,589
|$1,899
|Rough
|$674
|$1,068
|$1,276
Estimated values
2002 Volvo S80 T6 Executive 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,796
|$2,926
|$3,544
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,604
|$3,154
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,961
|$2,375
|Rough
|$793
|$1,318
|$1,595