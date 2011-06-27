Used 2001 Volvo S80 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 S80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,150
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$48,750
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG201919
Total Seating554
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/527.5 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG201919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm280 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm268 hp @ 5400 rpm268 hp @ 5400 rpm
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
2 rear headrestsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
8 total speakersyesyesyes
electric and diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
rear volume controlsnonoyes
video monitornonoyes
DVD playernonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
wood trim on shift knobyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
beverage coolernonoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58 in.58 in.58 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
pass-thru center armrestyesyesno
heatednonoyes
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Curb weight3682 lbs.3682 lbs.no
Ground clearance5.8 in.5.8 in.5.8 in.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.109.9 in.109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • White
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • White
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Gray
  • Silver Granite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Light Sand
  • Graphite Gray
  • Silver Granite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Light Sand
  • Graphite Gray
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P215/55R16 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P225/55R16 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
