Used 2001 Volvo S80 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|358.7/527.5 mi.
|358.7/506.4 mi.
|358.7/506.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|2.8 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6000 rpm
|268 hp @ 5400 rpm
|268 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric and diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear volume controls
|no
|no
|yes
|video monitor
|no
|no
|yes
|DVD player
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|beverage cooler
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|38.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58 in.
|58 in.
|58 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|heated
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Length
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3682 lbs.
|3682 lbs.
|no
|Ground clearance
|5.8 in.
|5.8 in.
|5.8 in.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|Wheel base
|109.9 in.
|109.9 in.
|109.9 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/55R16 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P225/55R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,150
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
