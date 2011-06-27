Used 2000 Volvo S80 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/506.4 mi.
|337.6/485.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6000 rpm
|268 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|37.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3602 lbs.
|3682 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|14.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.8 in.
|5.8 in.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|Wheel base
|109.9 in.
|109.9 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
