Used 2000 Volvo S80 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.8 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm268 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.
Curb weight3602 lbs.3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.5.8 in.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • White
  • Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Light Sand
  • Silver Granite
  • Graphite Gray
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Light Sand
  • Graphite Gray
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Silver Granite
