Used 1999 Volvo S80 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 S80
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG2019
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.7/502.5 mi.321.6/502.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.20.1 gal.
Combined MPG2019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.8 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm268 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Curb weight3602 lbs.3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.5.8 in.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Polar-Artic Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Polar-Artic Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Venetian Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Sand
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite Gray
  • Silver Granite
  • Silver Granite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite Gray
  • Light Sand
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite Gray
  • Silver Granite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Light Sand
  • Graphite Gray
  • Light Sand
  • Silver Granite
