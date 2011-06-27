Estimated values
1999 Volvo S80 2.9 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,255
|$1,539
|Clean
|$656
|$1,120
|$1,373
|Average
|$494
|$850
|$1,042
|Rough
|$332
|$579
|$711
Estimated values
1999 Volvo S80 T6 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$718
|$1,297
|$1,615
|Clean
|$639
|$1,157
|$1,441
|Average
|$481
|$878
|$1,093
|Rough
|$323
|$599
|$746