Used 2000 Volvo S70 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.1/465.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3152 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Black
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe/Taupe
  • Light Beige
  • Graphite
