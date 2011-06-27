  1. Home
Used 2000 Volvo S70 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 S70
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG192020
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.4/411.7 mi.304.3/429.6 mi.304.3/429.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.17.9 gal.17.9 gal.
Combined MPG192020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm190 hp @ 5100 rpm190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.no
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.no
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.no
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.no
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.no
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.no
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.no
Measurements
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.185.9 in.
Curb weight3642 lbs.3300 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height57.0 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Green Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Light Taupe/Taupe
  • Light Beige
  • Graphite
