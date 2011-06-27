Used 1999 Volvo S70 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.4/411.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3642 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Light Taupe
