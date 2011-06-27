  1. Home
Used 1999 Volvo S70 T5 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 S70
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/447.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3572 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Black
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Light Taupe
  • Graphite
