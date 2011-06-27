  1. Home
Used 1999 Volvo S70 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 S70
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG211920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg16/23 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.1/465.4 mi.286.4/411.7 mi.322.2/447.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.17.9 gal.17.9 gal.
Combined MPG211920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6100 rpm190 hp @ 5100 rpm236 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.34.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.185.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Curb weight3152 lbs.3642 lbs.3572 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.4 in.5.5 in.
Height55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.5 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Black
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Graphite
  • Light Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Graphite
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Light Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Light Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
See S70 InventorySee S70 InventorySee S70 Inventory

