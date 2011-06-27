Used 1998 Volvo S70 GLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Classic Red
