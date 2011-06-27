Used 1998 Volvo S70 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent reliability, performance and comfort. chris_svedka , 04/20/2011 51 of 53 people found this review helpful I have owned the V70 and S70 line of vehicles for many years. My 1998 S70 T5 is hands down the best vehicle I have ever owned. After owning one, and wanting a second T5, I drove over 400 miles, round trip to pick up another one. These cars are built exceptionally well. I have never had one leave me stranded. Every vehicle requires maintenance and an occasional part. Parts are cheap if you know where to look. Any mechanic should be able to work on these EASILY. They do not cost more to work on than anything else. If you insist on taking them to dealers out of warranty, then expect to pay. Knowledge and a little legwork will make these one of the most economical cars you can own. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Built...End of Discussion! jayandally , 08/03/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Volvo S70 in 2000 with 24,000 miles on it, but sadly had to say goodbye to it this week. While it didn't get me to 300K, it did get me to 286,000. The only work I ever had done was sparks plugs & wires, fuel filter, radiator hoses and alternator. The car was rock solid and reliable. I was so impressed with the car, I bought another S70 - hopefully this one gets me over 200K also.

Great Car! K , 02/14/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my first car and I have had it for almost 2 years. It has been great to me, I've driven it for about 25,000 miles and it has been great. Only issue was it overheated due to my ignorance of not knowing what coolant was and what it did and drove it like a goof and put $400 down the drain.

Most comfortable car! cali mom , 08/09/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have over 200K miles on my Volvo S70. Original engine and tranny. Recently had to replace ball joint and struts. No biggie since that is all have had to put in it in the last year. I put synthetic oil in mine. I noticed that I get a random black film on the inside of my sunroof. -Not sure why. Door panel pleather came away from the door and needs to be re- glued. It did this on all 4 doors. My mirror control buttons are melty and sticky! Yuck! My black leather has held up well in the CA sun. I condition it regularly and put up sun shades. Most comfortable seats I have ever sat in. I have driven it to Seattle and back to Sacramento 6 times in less than a year. Great car for weekend get aways