  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S70
  4. Used 1998 Volvo S70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Volvo S70 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 S70
Overview
See S70 Inventory
See S70 Inventory
See S70 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG202121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG202121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm168 hp @ 6100 rpm168 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.33.5 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.39.1 in.no
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.no
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.no
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.8 in.no
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.no
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.no
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.no
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.33 cu.ft.no
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.185.9 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.3152 lbs.3152 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.no
Height55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Classic Red
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Classic Red
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
See S70 InventorySee S70 InventorySee S70 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Volvo S70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles