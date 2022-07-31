Skip to main content
2023 Volvo S60 B5 Core Black Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2023 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 MPG
Combined MPG28 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.5/524.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower247 hp @ 5,400 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length188.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Curb weight3,949 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight5,017 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
All Wheel Drive +$0
Packages
Polestar +$1,345
Protection Package Premier +$565
Protection Package +$355
Climate Package +$750
Exterior Options
Load Bars +$365
19" 5-Triple Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
