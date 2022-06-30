Skip to main content
2022 Volvo S60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Black Edition Extended Range Specs & Features

More about the 2022 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31 MPG
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe74 MPGe
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/33 MPG
Combined MPG31 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)477.0/524.7 mi.
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.74/73 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe74 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.40 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.44
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.5.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque523 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length187.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.3 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Curb weight4,432 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Premium leather/clothyes
Sport front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Climate Package +$750
Advanced Package +$2,050
Protection Package Premier +$545
Protection Package +$355
Safety & Security Options
Park Assist Pilot +$200
Interior Options
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound +$3,200
Eyeglass Holder +$85
Exterior Options
Exterior Styling Kit +$1,615
Load Bars +$365
Integrated End Pipes +$260
Inventory

